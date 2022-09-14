COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen T. McEvoy, age 93, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Salem North Healthcare.

She was born on December 4, 1928, in Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Helen Taras Tatusko.

Helen was a beautiful woman with a great sense of humor. She was very artistic and enjoyed writing poetry and had a passion for music and singing. She loved small children and animals and could never turn away a stray.

Her husband, Matthew J. McEvoy, whom she married in September of 1950, preceded her in death on, December 24, 1990.

Helen is survived by her two daughters, Karen Chronister of Midland, P ennsylvania, and Barbara (Charles) Fullmer of Endicott, New York; six grandchildren, Joe (Heather) Ross, David (Danielle “Dani”) Ross, Jacob Ross, Alex “Sasha” Chronister, Daniel McEvoy, and Patrick Fullmer, and a great grandson, Brandon Ross.

She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick W. McEvoy, and several brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Friday, at the funeral home, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Helen’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, 28 North Main St., Columbiana, OH 44408.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com