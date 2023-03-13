NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen B. Dilling, age 95, of New Waterford, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

She was born on February 24, 1928, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late James and Margaret Faulds Marshall.

Helen was a past member of the New Waterford Presbyterian church.

She enjoyed dominos, mowing grass, baking and quilting.

Her husband, John Alfred Dilling, whom she married on June 18, 1948, preceded her in death on December 12, 2012.

Helen is survived by her three sons, John A. (Diane) Dilling of New Waterford, James A. Dilling of North Fort Myers, Florida and Kevin L. (Amy) Dilling of Columbiana; six grandchildren, Brooke (Jake) Bergren, Devon Dilling, Shane Dilling, Timothy James Neeld, Dominique (Rob) Pfister and Victoria (Garrett) Taylor; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey Neeld, Marley Neeld, Bodhi Neeld, Caden Bergren, Lily Bergren, Louise Pfister, Camille Pfister, Wrenleigh Taylor and Ford Taylor and one sister, Margaret Leippley.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Jean Rhome, Katherine Eichorn and Agnes Wilson and three brothers, James Marshall, William Marshall and Robert Marshall.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jay Radman officiating.

Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to Community Hospice.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

