Heidemarie Dressel, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heidemarie Dressel, 78, of Columbiana, died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on February 25, 1943, in Wiesbaden, Germany, the daughter of the late Erwin and Elfriede Muschiol Volland.

Heidi was a Homemaker and later in life worker at Parkside Health Care Center and Das Dutch Haus Bakery.

She attended Paradise Church, Canfield.

Heidi loved to travel, especially home to Germany and throughout Europe. She enjoyed reading, shopping and spending time with her family.

Heidi is survived by her husband, Richard O. Dressel, whom she married on October 6, 1964; two daughters, Corina (Steve) Wellman of Columbiana, Janet (Ed) Slagle of Leetonia and two brothers, Norbert (Edith) Volland and Gunter (Christine) Volland, both of Wiesbaden, Germany. She was a beloved oma to six grandchildren, Jerrid Kotsch, Nicole (Tim) McFarland, Shane (Jennifer) Wellman, Tim Slagle, Nikki Slagle, Vance Slagle, along with ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Ilse Winter, Edith Kahlaberg, Gerda Bibo and a granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Slagle.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Ben Cope, officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.