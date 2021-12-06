Hazle Naomi (King) Simpson Weikart, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazle Naomi King Simpson Weikart of Columbiana died peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in the loving care of her family

Mrs. Weikart was born November 6, 1925, in North Jackson, Ohio. She was the daughter of Gladys A. Hart King and Dwight King.

In 1955, she and her son, Richard G. Simpson, moved to Columbiana.

On December 31, 1955, she married John (Jack) B. Weikart of Washingtonville.

During World War Il, Mrs. Weikart worked at the Lordstown Depot and then at Century Foods of Warren In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Weikart worked with her husband as owner/operator of the Columbiana Taxi from 1982 until retiring in 1996.

Mrs. Weikart was a Camp Fire Girls leader in the 1970s and a beloved volunteer at Parkside Health Center for many years.

She is a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She leaves three children, Richard G. Simpson (Betty) and J. Matthew Weikart, both of Columbiana and Jackie S. Weikart of New Windsor, Maryland; three grandchildren, Richard (Karin) and J. Russell Simpson (Amy) and Dawn Wickline (Brett); ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and brothers, Daniel King of North Jackson and Wayne King of Canfield.

Her husband, John (Jack) B Weikart, preceded her in death as did one brother, Edward King.

Private services will be held at a later date and internment will be at Columbiana Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

