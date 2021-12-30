LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Riehl Scott, 99, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

Hazel was born on February 15, 1922, in Leetonia, a daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth Deringer Riehl and had lived in this area all of her life.

Hazel had worked as a clerk for the Murphy Mart in Boardman and was a member of Leetonia First United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Pandor Rebekah Lodge #743 and Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Auxiliary.

Her husband, Herbert Scott, whom she married on July 8, 1941, preceded her in death on, June 12, 2003.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Joyce Rohm of Leetonia; her son, Edward C. Scott of North Lima; a sister, Carolyn McDorman Silverstone of Newcomerstown; a brother, J. Gordon Riehl of Columbus; two grandchildren, Esther Crum of New Springfield and Sara Hammett of Bellville; three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jay S. Riehl, Joseph Byler and Glen Riehl.

Burial will be in Columbiana Cemetery.

A memorial service to be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Association c/o 4214 Market St. Youngstown, OH 44512 or Women’s Auxiliary of the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.