SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Elizabeth Rhodes Mosemann of Salem, Ohio, departed this life on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the age of 82 years, 4 months and 18 days.

She was born in Columbiana, Ohio to Mark and Ina (Van Pelt) Rhodes on January 18, 1941.

On November 11, 1967 she was married to Joel Mosemann.

This union was blessed with eight children: Julia, wife of Jerry

Hollingshead of Columbiana, Ohio; Suzanne, wife of Seth

Bauman of Jayess, Mississippi; Stewart, husband of Filonidia

Hollingshead of Colonia Agua Azul, Paraguay; Laurel, wife of Mark Zimmerman of Colonia Agua Azul, Paraguay; Sheldon, husband of Sharon Gehman of Kenton, Ohio; Emiliana, wife of Epifanio Franco of San Pedro, Paraguay; Conrad, husband of Joanna Bauman of Jorgillo, the Dominican Republic; and Atlee, now deceased, to Maria Kline.

She is survived by three brothers: Webster Rhodes of Nashwauk, Minnesota; Lee Rhodes of Patriot, Ohio; and Allen Rhodes of Columbiana, Ohio; and three sisters: Eva Weaver of Columbiana, Ohio; Beulah Petre of New Waterford, Ohio; and Dorothy Cross of Tunas, Missouri. Fifty-four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins mourn her passing.

Her parents, her husband, two brothers, a sister, one son and one granddaughter preceded her in death.

She had a deep love for the Lord and His people and challenged many with her consistent testimony to God’s grace, by which she lived prepared for this day.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com