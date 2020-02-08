Harvey Karl Wilson, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey Karl Wilson, age 93, of New Springfield, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Assumption Village, North Lima.

He was born on May 18, 1926 in Unity, a son of the late Jesse and Anna Landsberger Wilson.

Harvey grew up working on the family farm but made his career working as an engine lathe operator for United Engineering. He also drove school bus and volunteered on the New Springfield Fire Dept. Station #3 where he was chief for several years.

Harvey enjoyed woodworking, but mostly loved spending time with his beloved family.

He leaves to mourn him his wife of 42 years, Cecilia “Ann” Snyder Wilson, whom he married on February 18, 1977; four sons, Harvey “Jim” (Barb) Wilson of New Springfield, Rickey (Becky) Wilson of Gwinn, Michigan, Chris (Patty) Wilson of New Springfield, Danny (Dana) Wilson of New Springfield; two daughters, Karen (Steve) Satterfield of New Waterford and Peggy (Jack) Graham of Unity; three step daughters, Leslee McInnis of St. Peters, Missouri, Leona Haynes of Struthers and Lori (Archie) Burgan of Sugarcreek, Ohio and by a brother, Robert (Pat) Wilson of Enon Valley. Also surviving are many grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Harry Wilson and two sisters, Mary Jane Bentfeld, and Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Manley.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Salem.

