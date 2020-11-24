Harry “Lee” Coppock, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Lee” Coppock, 87, of Columbiana, died suddenly on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at The Villages Hospital, Lady Lake, Florida.

Mr. Coppock was born on August 29, 1933, in Lisbon, Ohio, a son of the late Chalmer Coppock and Helen Gyurovcsik Coppock Uselton and had lived in this area all of his life.

He had served in the U.S. Army and first worked with his father at ABC Mining. He then worked for International Mill Service, Sharon, Pennsylvania, retiring in 1995 as a supervisor.

He had been a member of the former Robbins United Methodist Church, Washingtonville, for many years and recently became a member of East Fairfield United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the East Fairfield Ruritan Club and the Columbiana Historical Society.

His wife, Joan P. Jackson Coppock, preceded him in death on, August 11, 2017.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Shannon (Mike) Sartoski of Canton, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Darla (Robert) Copeland of Bloomingdale, Ohio; two sons, Kristen Lee Coppock of Colorado and Eric (Laura) Coppock of Findlay, Ohio; a stepson, Richard (Marlene) Kunkle of Leetonia, Ohio; two sisters, Cheryl Coppock and Charlene Manning, both of Arizona; six grandchildren, Leslie Kunkle-Endicott, Laurel Lusk, Cheyenne Sartoski, Timothy Copeland, Adam Kunkle and Zachery Coppock and eight great-grandchildren.

Private services for the family are being held at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Spring as well as burial in Washingtonville Cemetery.

If friends wish to pay their respects to Mr. Coppock, they may do so from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, noting that the family will not be present.

Social distancing protocol and masks will be required.

Memorial donations may be made to the East Fairfield Ruritan Club or the East Fairfield United Methodist Church.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.