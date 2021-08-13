Harry L. Neuenschwander, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry L. Neuenschwander, age 85, of Salem, passed to Glory on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Neuenschwander was born on July 16, 1936 in Kidron, Ohio, son of the late Jacob and Lydia Amstutz Neuenschwander and lived in this area most of his life.

He worked as a farmer and was a member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church where he served as a faithful Pastor for many years. In loving his Savior, he served his community, his church and his family with compassion and joy.

He is survived by his wife, the former Viola Riehl Neuenschwander, whom he married on October 7, 1956; his two daughters, Elaine F. (Joseph) Weaver of Columbiana, Ohio and Becky (Jimmy) Porter of Augusta, Georgia; four sons, Harry L. (Joanna) Neuenschwander Jr. of Salem, Ohio, Dennis (Patricia) Neuenschwander of Leetonia, Ohio, Stanley (Janice) Neuenschwander of Leetonia, Ohio and Daryl (Daria) Neuenschwander of Stetsonville, Wisconsin. Also surviving is Ronald (Florence) Smith of Dalton, Ohio who lived in the home and became a dearly loved member of the family; a sister, Luella Eberly of Apple Creek, Ohio; a brother, Clarence Neuenschwander of Apple Creek, Ohio; 31 grandchildren and 31 great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Willis, Paul, Wilfred, Tilman, Marcus and Jesse Neuenschwander; a sister, Mabel Geiser and three grandsons.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00pm – 9:00 p.m. at the Mount Joy Mennonite Church, Leetonia.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Greenford Christian Church, Greenford.

Burial will take place at Mt. Joy Mennonite Church Cemetery, Leetonia.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

