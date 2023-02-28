COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry L. Musser, age 75, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Wickshire Poland.

He was born on July 1, 1947, in Youngstown, son of the late Harry and Geraldine Zeiger Musser.

He graduated in 1965 from of Canfield High School.

Harry served in the U.S. Air Force where he was assigned to the National Security Agency.

He was a machinist at NRM for over 20 years while attending Youngstown State University as an undergraduate, then continued his education by obtaining his master’s degree from Kent State University.

Harry became a teacher and taught at East Palestine Schools and the Columbiana County Educational Center.

He was well known and liked by all he met and treated everyone with kindness and respect. Harry’s greatest pleasure in life was enjoying a glass of wine and good conversation.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the Memory Care Staff at Wickshire Poland – especially to Nette and Pam.

Harry is survived by his wife, Vaughn King Musser; a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Ryan Merten) Nery of Northampton, Massachusetts; stepson, Scot (Laura) Nery of Reseda, California and two grandchildren, Estelle Nery and Arlo Nery.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Melissa Williams and sister, Sally Dibert.

Per his request, no services will be held. He will join his parents and sister at the cabin in the mountains of Pennsylvania.

Memorial donations may be made to any animal charity of the donor’s choice or to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.