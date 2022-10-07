COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry L. Burbick, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

He was born on November 10, 1936, at the homestead in Beaver Township, a son of the late Leon and Kathleen Oesch Burbick.

Harry was a graduate of Columbiana High School, Class of 1956.

Afterwards, he trained as a mason working out of the Bricklayers Local 8. In 1959, he served his country joining the United States Army. After he was honorably discharged, Harry resumed his masonry career.

Harry coached youth baseball for many years winning multiple championships. He enjoyed sports, camping, billiards, biking, and working around his house. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Good Hope Lutheran Church in North Lima.

Harry leaves three sons, Thomas of Columbiana, David of Amelia, and Kevin of Shrewsburg, Massachusetts; daughter-in-law, Jill Donnellan of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Juliana, Madison, Abigail, William, Alexandra, Adam and Zachary. He also leaves behind his siblings Norma Burbick, Marge Schoemaker, Dale Burbick, Jeannie Sauerwein, Mike Burbick, Philip Burbick, Willard Burbick, Mary Kay McFall, Carol Dowdle and Maureen Nesselrotte, as well as his companion, Ruth Rice.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Reesh Burbick, whom he married on March 23, 1963, a son Jeffrey and siblings, Robert, Elmer, Donald, Harold, Howard, and Charles.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating.

Burial will take place at the Columbiana Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made in Harry’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 9, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.