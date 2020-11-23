Harry C. Kacenski, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry C. Kacenski, age 86, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born on February 20, 1934, in New Waterford, son of the late Chester and Delvina Newcomer Kacenski.

Harry was a Construction Engineer, PE, working with various world firms. He achieved the 32nd Master Mason Degree, serving as education officer at the Columbiana Allen Lodge #276.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Throughout his life he was a servant of Christ, ministering with many churches, most recently at the Christian House, East Palestine.

Harry was knowledgeable about everything he was involved in and enjoyed doing research on various subjects.

Harry is survived by his wife, Patricia; three daughters, Marlene Plaver of North Canton, Robin (George) Brown of Columbiana and Lyndel (Richard) Beverly of Leetonia; two step-sons, James (Emilie) Breyfogle of Arizona and Thomas (Anne) Breyfogle of Kentucky; two granddaughters, Renee Beverly and Emily Plaver; five grandsons, Jeff (Jorri) Beverly, Greg (Dena) Brown, Ryan (Samantha) Brown, Adam Plaver and Nathan Breyfogle and three Great-Grandchildren, Mathew, Grady, Logan. Also surviving is his sister, Delores Walsh of East Palestine.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Kacenski, Sr. and a sister, Darla Burkey.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana where social distancing will be followed and masks are required.

A private family funeral ceremony will be held with Mr. John Reed, Minister officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, with military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Honor Guard.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

“Success comes to the man who gives more than he receives”

