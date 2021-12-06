Harry B. Wilson, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry B. Wilson, 91, of New Waterford, died at 4:01 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown after being stricken at his home.

Mr. Wilson was born April 8, 1930 in New Waterford, the son of Homer and Ruth Bretz Wilson and had lived here all of his life.

He was a graduate of New Waterford School and served in Korea in the US Army during the Korean War.

He worked at Republic Steel in Struthers and then at NRM, Columbiana where he retired.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, New Waterford, East Palestine Lodge #417 F.&A.M. and the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion, Columbiana.

For many years, he served as a judge for the Columbiana Street Fair Parade.

He joined the New Waterford Volunteer Fire Department in 1964 and served until his death. During that time, he served as Assistant Chief and Fire Chief for many years.

His wife, the former Kathleen Prater Wilson, whom he married July 10, 1954, preceded him in death on January 13, 2021.

He is survived by a daughter, Patty (Allen) Lacey of New Waterford, a son, Tim B. (Theresa) Wilson of New Waterford; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife he was preceded in death by a grandson, Tommy Lacey and two sisters, Norma Hurst and Shirley Hill.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating.

Burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Memorial tributes may be made to the New Waterford Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 105, New Waterford, OH 44445.

Sign the register and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com