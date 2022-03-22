COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Preston Donnalley, 66, of Columbiana, Ohio passed away at his home on March 21, 2022.

He was born on April 7, 1955, in Salem, son of Harold L. Donnalley and Mary Doty Bash

Harold grew up in Leetonia where he attended high school and went on to obtain his Associates Degree from Kent State University.

He was a prolific artist, a lover of classic cars and a Steelers fanatic. Harold and his long, white beard and round belly were often mistaken for Santa Claus by local children and he always bellowed out a “HO HO HO” when approached. Our family is grateful to know that “Pappy” is finally at peace.

He is survived by a long list of family including his mother, Mary Doty Bash; his wife, Donna McMillan Donnalley, whom he married on June 26, 1976; his three children Lisa, Barbie and Jimmy, his siblings Bob, Gary, Jean and Tom and five grandchildren Amber, Devhan, Adam, Andy and Alex.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold L. Donnalley.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor this summer for family and friends.

Memorial donation in memory of Harold may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street Suite B, Salem OH 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Send condolences to the family at www.famiycareservices.com