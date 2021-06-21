Harold E. Brubaker, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. Brubaker, age 87, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

He was born on December 24, 1933, in Leetonia, Ohio, son of the late Harvey and Sara Schaeffer Brubaker.

Harold worked as a machinist with NRM for 38 Years and operated Brubaker and Sons and was a 1951 graduate of Fairfield High School.

He was a Past member of the Columbiana Allan Lodge #276 F&AM and he was well known for his annual antique tractor parties. Harold enjoyed tractors, everything from antiques to tractor pulls and especially John Deere.

His wife, Darlene Ball Brubaker, whom he married in June of 1999, preceded him in death on, January 28, 2018.

Harold is survived by a daughter, Christy Baker of Salineville; a son, Dwight Graham of Columbiana and a sister, Lois Pittock of Columbiana.

He was preceded in death by a son, Dwain Graham and a brother, Robert L. Brubaker.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will be begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at Midway Mennonite Cemetery, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

