ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold “Bob” Wylie, age 82, of Rogers, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana.

He was born on March 1, 1941, in Elkton, a son of the late Harold and Genevieve Allison Wylie.

Bob had worked for many years as a self-employed truck driver and had worked at Columbiana Boiler. He finished his working career, retiring from Hill International Trucks LLC.

He had a passion for building and flying remote-controlled airplanes. Bob also enjoyed attending car shows and driving his 1964 Chevelle and 1951 Henry J. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed coon hunting, fishing and camping with his family at Black Lake in New York.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Kay Raley Wylie, whom he married on April 5, 1968; children, Robert Lee Wylie of Salem, Rick Allen Wylie of Rogers and April Lynn (Rod) Schultz of New Waterford; a brother, Neil (Janice) Wylie of Columbiana; five grandchildren, Brandon (Gia) Wylie, Amber (Jake) Lewis, Isabella Collins, Lyle (Jessie) Pearson and Latisha Wylie; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Bob was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Ellen Pearson; brother, Richard Wylie and a grandson, James Robert Schultz.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s memory to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

