NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Baker, age 91, of New Waterford, died on Monday, March 14, 2022.

He was born on May 14, 1930, in New Waterford, son of the late Ralph and Pearl Cope Baker.

Harold was a fourth generation lifelong dairy farmer and had also worked as a bus driver with Crestview Local Schools for 30 years.

He was a member of the East Fairfield United Methodist Church in New Waterford, the Columbiana County Farm Bureau and served in the U.S. Army.

His wife, O. Jane Weikart Baker, whom he married on August 15, 1954, preceded him in death on, June 25, 2017.

Harold is survived by his two daughters, Denise (Gary) Fieldhouse of New Waterford and Kim (Chris) Barlow of Baltimore; two sons, Kevin (Debra) Baker and Kent (Christina) Baker, both of New Waterford; 13 grandchildren, Shawn Fieldhouse, Shannon Fieldhouse, Seth Fieldhouse, Kurt Baker, Keith Baker, Kaleb Baker, Kasey Hudson, Jasun Baker, Justin Baker, Jacob Baker, Bailey Barlow, Shelby Barlow and Turner Barlow and 18 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and Friday, March 18, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at East Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 SR 558, New Waterford.

Services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the church, with Reverend Lisa Courtwright officiating.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at East Fairfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.