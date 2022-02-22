ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gretchen Rose Barnhouse, age 77, of Rogers, died on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on September 29, 1944, in Salem, the daughter of the late John and Sarah Roth Schobel.

Gretchen devoted her life to raising her family and raising her children. She belonged to a bowling league at Timberlanes years ago, but most recently enjoyed vegetable gardening. Mostly, Gretchen enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Her husband, Roland Lester Barnhouse, whom she married on January 28, 1983, preceded her in death on, February 11, 2020.

Gretchen is survived by her daughter, Christine Kale of Negley; three sons, Charles (Candace) Holenchick Jr. of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Jeffrey (Heather) Holenchick of Salem and George Barnhouse of Rogers; five granddaughters, Sara Kale, Megan Kale, Lindsey Grimm, Chelsey Hunt, Taylor Holenchick and a grandson, Tyler Holenchick. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Paul and Ed Schobel.

Per her wishes, no public services will be held. Instead, the family will be conducting a private family celebration of life service at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Gretchen’s memory to: Akron Children’s Hospital, 214 W Bowery St, Akron, OH 44308.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may condolences at www.familycareservices.com

