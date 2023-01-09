NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Greta Ann Berger Miller, age 92, of New Waterford, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown.

She was born on April 24, 1930, in New Waterford, Ohio, a daughter of the late Curtis and Esther Crook Hively.

Greta had worked as a homemaker most of her life and had attended both the Zion Lutheran Church, New Waterford and the Neshannock Presbyterian Church, New Wilmington.

She enjoyed auctions, antiques, gardening, cooking and sewing. Mostly, everything she did revolved around her family.

Greta was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald F. Berger; her daughter, Victoria L. Barger and three sisters, Grace Wilma Merreot, Jeanne Longbottom, Carolyn Witmer and Joyce Tomlinson.

She is survived by her second husband, William C. Miller, whom she married on September 18, 2005; three sons, Kevin (Jean) Berger of New Waterford, Crist (Natalie) Berger of Henry, Illinois and John F. (Leila) Berger of Strasburg, Colorado; a sister, Marilyn (John) Whiting of New Waterford and two brothers, John (Karen) Hively and Roy (Becky) Hively, both of New Waterford. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, New Waterford. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor William Wilkins officiating.

Greta has been laid to rest at New Waterford Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

