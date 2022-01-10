NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory “Greg” George, age 68, of New Waterford, died on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Salem North Healthcare, Salem.

He was born on September 14, 1953, in Salem, a son of the late Richard and Phyllis Leffel George.

Greg had worked for over 20 years at Insul Company in East Palestine, as well as his family’s business, George’s Party Pack in New Middletown.

He was a member of New Waterford Eagles #2415 and the East Palestine Moose Lodge #467. Greg enjoyed fishing, hunting, scrapping and collecting both coins and bottles.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Billie Cope of New Waterford; sister, Cheryl Townsend of East Palestine; Billie’s daughters, Connie (Tim) Yarab of Wakeman, Ohio and Tracy Lemley of New Waterford. Also surviving are four grandchildren and five great grandchildren that he loved as his own.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard P. George, Jr.

Memorial donations may be made to East Palestine Moose Lodge #467, 43 West Rebecca St., East Palestine, OH 44413.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

