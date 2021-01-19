Grace Kay Woodyard Lafferre, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Kay Woodyard Lafferre, age 74, passed away on Monday afternoon, January 18, 2021 at Vista Center in Lisbon.

She was born on December 10, 1946 in East Liverpool, daughter of the late Lawrence and Gloria Hanna McKinnon.

Grace was a homemaker and active at her church, Lisbon Baptist Temple.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband and the Tri-Sate Antique Car Club.

She is survived by her husband, Harry M. Lafferre, whom she married October 16, 1999; her son, Michael (Candi) Woodyard of East Liverpool; two stepdaughters, Christi (Jerry) Bodkins of Burbank and Tammy Reed of Ravenswood, West Virginia; two grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and two sisters, Darlene (Richard) Ryan of Butte, Montana and Leandra McKinnon of East Liverpool.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Jane Swaney.

Private services will be held for the family with Pastor Matthew Phillips officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Burial will be in East Carmel Cemetery.

