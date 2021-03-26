Gloria Jean Rubbo, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Jean Rubbo, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Friday, March 26, 2021 at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on October 27, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Mario and Mae Phillips Rubbo.

Gloria was a graduate of Chaney High School and obtained her master’s degree in education from Youngstown State University.

She was a teacher for 36 years and taught at Leetonia Elementary School. Teaching was her passion and the kids she taught were her whole world.

Gloria enjoyed playing the slot machines when she got the chance with her teacher friends and sister.

Gloria is survived by her two sisters, Suzanne Rubbo and Janet Lynn Rubbo both of Columbiana; four brothers, Thomas Rubbo of Parma, Nick Rubbo of California, Rick (Patricia Cleghorn) Rubbo of Seattle, Washington and Mark (Elizabeth) Rubbo of Atlanta, Georgia; four nieces, Breann Rubbo of Seattle, Washington, Kelsey Rubbo of Seattle, Washington, Olivia Rubbo of Atlanta, Georgia and Alexandria Rubbo of Atlanta, Georgia; stepmother, Virgina Rubbo of Canfield; numerous cousins and her beloved dog, Buddy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, numerous aunts and uncles and her three beloved dogs Micky, Jiminy and Benji.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana, with Father David Misbrener officiating. Prayers will be held at the funeral home prior to the mass at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Youngstown.

Due to allergies and Glorias love for teaching, the family asks that in lieu of flowers book bags filled with school supplies be brought to calling hours to be donated to Leetonia Elementary School or monetary donations be made directly to Leetonia Elementary School, 450 Walnut St. Leetonia, OH 44431, to purchase books for the school library to honor Glorias passion for teaching her kids to love reading for pleasure.

