Gloria J. Rockhold, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Gloria Joyce (Brenner) Rockhold entered into eternal rest, while in peaceful slumber at her home. She was 90 years old.

Gloria was born January 21, 1930 in Akron, a daughter of Howard “Dick” and Glynice Hall Brenner.

After graduation, she furthered her education as an x-ray technician and worked for People’s Hospital Company, which is now Akron General Hospital. Later in life, she worked for Diamondhead #1 Nursing Home in North Lima. After retirement, she worked as a demonstration lady at Giant Eagle and volunteered at Akron Children’s Hospital and Kids Club at Trinity United Methodist Church in New Springfield.

Gloria married the one love of her life, Okey Eugene Rockhold on March 10, 1951, Gloria accepted Okey’s son as her own and reared Kendall Cecil Rockhold. Okey and Gloria then had two daughters together, Glynice Rockhold and Karen Rockhold.

Gloria will be deeply missed by her daughter, Glynice, with whom she made her home. She also leaves to mourn her loss, a brother, Robert (Beverly) Brenner of Longview, Texas and several cousins who were very special to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Okey; her stepson, Kendall; her daughter, Karen and a brother, Howard.

Gloria’s family wishes to thank Dr. Buccino, Dr. Marina and the nurses at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital who provided her with compassionate care in her final days.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Akron Children’s Hospital or Trinity United Methodist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

