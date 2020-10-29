Glenn C. Newcomer, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn C. Newcomer, age 92, of New Springfield, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on November 12, 1927 in Unity, Ohio, son of the late Lyman and Buhla Whitmore Newcomer.

Glenn had worked as a Carpenter with Stitle and Barns Construction.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Deloris Sansenbaugher Newcomer, whom he married on October 20, 1951, daughter, Debbie (Glenn) Payne of Canton; son, Larry (Joyce) Newcomer of Hudson, Colorado; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Ulbrich.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Jon George officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2427 Columbiana Road, New Springfield, OH 44443

A television tribute will air Friday, October 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

