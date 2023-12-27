LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our father, Gerald VanFossan, has gone home to God on December 27, 2023 after a terrible battle against Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. Our mother, Nancy, was the love of his life and has walked beside him through every step of this battle.

Gerald was born on November 19, 1943 at the family farm in Leetonia, to his parents, the late George and Jessie Mae VanFossan.

After graduating from Leetonia High School in 1961, Gerald went on to become a 1st Cav member of the Army and served in the Vietnam War in 1968-1969. He received an honorable discharge as a Sergeant. Although being a Vietnam Veteran was a defining part of our father’s life, it was a time which was rarely discussed.

Gerald worked as an engineer for Fairfield Machine Company and retired as the company’s Vice President in 2015. In his career, he also served several terms on the Leetonia School Board and was an integral part of building the new K-12 campus.

Our dad has always been our family’s greatest supporter, but his reach went far beyond our family. Gerald coached little league baseball in Leetonia for over 30 years and touched the lives of so many 11 and 12 year-old athletes. The stories his ball players share put a smile on everyone’s face. In addition to being a big baseball fan, Gerald filmed Leetonia High School football games for many years, back when the 35 mm camera was new technology. But the coaches always reviewed the film on mute because Gerald’s excitement for the Bears often came out in colorful language.

Our father’s life was full of love for his family, big belly laughs and so many practical jokes. Along with his parents, Gerald is proceeded in death by his sister June (Art) Montgomery, brother George “Dusty” (first wife, Jean) VanFossan, brother Ralph “Buck” (Marge) VanFossan, father-in-law and mother-in-law Dick and Bertie Stephens, and brother-in-law Jeff Stephens.

Gerald’s memory will be honored by his wife, Nancy Stephens VanFossan, his son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Ashley VanFossan, grandsons Jaxon and Jace VanFossan, daughter and son-in-law Alison and Dr. Jeremy Taylor, grandson River and granddaughter Gracie, sister Verna (Donnie) Stoffer, brother Melvin (Marilyn) VanFossan, brother-in-law Scott (Jane) Stephens, sister-in-law Janet VanFossan; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, December 30, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating. Columbiana Legion Post 290 will accord military honors. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the services on Saturday.

If friends desire, contributions may take the form of a donation to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Brick Restoration Fund.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Sign the register and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com