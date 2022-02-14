LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L. Mullen, Sr., age 87, of Leetonia, died on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on May 3, 1934, in Kyana, Indiana, son of the late William and Martha Moore Mullen.

Gerald had worked at various furniture manufactures in Indiana. He was a finishing foreman for Ethan Allen and retired from Sheely’s Furniture. He owned his own clock repair business, The Clock Man and was a radio announcer for WCTL in Union City, Pennsylvania.

He attended Salem Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church.

He served in the U.S. Army During the Korean War and obtained the rank of master sergeant.

Throughout his life he had also practiced as a minister for nearly 50 years, serving various churches and after retirement acting as chaplain with Hospice of the Valley.

Gerald enjoyed keeping busy, he was a master clock repairman and could often be found working in his garden raising vegetables. Late in life he began writing, he had been featured in Country Magazine and published five books. Gerald wanted to continue to better himself regardless of age by taking classes in computers and Spanish at Kent State University, after his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, riding bikes and entertaining anyone who would listen, especially his grandchildren, with one of his many stories.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Lois L. King Mullen, whom he married on April 30, 1955; three daughters, Elizabeth (Terry) Hayden of Lexington, Kentucky, Rebecca Mullen of Waterford, Michigan and Michelle (Roger) Kale of Alliance; four sons, Julian King of Palm Springs, California, Douglas A. (Nancy) Mullen of Salem, Paul (Marge) Mullen of Grafton, West Virginia and Samuel (Keith) Mullen of Deland, Florida; 17 grandchildren, Serena, Aiden, Christina, Melissa, Nathan, Rachel, Jennifer, Deborah, Ron, Kelly, Dan, Brian, Emery, Ian, Adam, Erika and Tyler; 27 great grandchild and a brother, Donald of Indiana.

He was preceded in death by five sisters, Martha, Winifred, Nina, Patricia and Mary Ann and six brothers, Homer, Hilbert, Chester, Lloyd, William and Louis.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Stanley Grabill officiating.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.