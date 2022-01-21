Columbiana- Gerald J. “Jerry” Angel, Jr., age 90, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 31, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Gerald J. and Marguerite B. Schoeneman Angel.

Mr. Angel was educated in the Pittsburgh area after which he served in the U.S. Army, 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War.

In 1959, he was transferred by his employer, The Wm.K. Stamets Co., to The Enterprise Co. in Columbiana where he worked in engineering and sales for 21 years. In 1970, he joined the Pipe Machinery Co. (PMC Ind.) of Cleveland. As Sales Manager, with territories in Canada, U.S.A., Mexico and South America, marketing pipe finishing machinery. Then in 1980, incorporated Angel Enterprises Inc., marketing new and used pipe finishing machinery.

Jerry was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He is a lifetime member of the American Iron & Steel Engineers. He served as past Commander of the York Drexler VFW Post 5532, Washingtonville in 1962 and past Commander of the Benjamin Firestone American Legion Post 290, Columbiana in 1968. He was a member of the 40-8 Columbiana County Voiture 273, and Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2415, New Waterford.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rita M. Kriston, formerly of Webster, Pennsylvania, whom he married on January 4, 1957; a son, Jerry Angel of New Waterford; two daughters, Mary Ann (Dennis) Curtis of Columbiana, and Amy Jo (Steve) Fickes of Columbiana. Also surviving are six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by two sisters, Marquerite Tokarske and Eileen C. Warburton.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

The family will again receive friends on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.

Following the mass, at the church, military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Honor Guard.

Burial will be at the Columbiana Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 180 7th St., Columbiana, Ohio 44408.

