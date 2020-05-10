Gerald G. Beltempo, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald G. Beltempo, age 89, of Columbiana, formerly of Leetonia, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on November 29, 1930 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Gerald and Mildred Sanlo Beltempo and had lived in the area all of his life.

Mr. Beltempo was a licensed insurance agent representing Kemper Insurance. He had also worked at the former Dan Dee Chip Company and was a bus driver for Leetonia Schools.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

His wife, Lois M. Lanterman Beltempo, whom he married on June 21, 1952, preceded him in death on November 14, 2014.

He is survived by his son, Jerry A. (Connie) Beltempo of Salem; his daughter, Bonnie L. (Ray) Steeb of Columbiana; two granddaughters, Kaitlin Steeb of Boardman and Brynn Pennell of Columbiana; a son-in-law, Richard Pennell of Columbiana.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Candice L. Pennell.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services for the family will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Reverend Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.