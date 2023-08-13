YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald D. Felger “Bud”, age 92, of Youngstown, died on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland.

He was born on November 5, 1930, in East Palestine, son of the late William and Fay Justison Felger.

Gerald worked as a Fire Fighter for 27 years and had other various jobs throughout his life. He Served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during the Korean War. Gerald was a member of East Palestine Moose Club and the New Springfield VFW.

His wife, Joyce Marie Little Felger, whom he married on June 23, 1957, preceded him in death on, March 11, 2013.

Gerald is survived by his daughter, Tammy Bednar of Youngstown; son, Shane (Channa) Felger of Boardman; three grandchildren, Nicholas Bednar, Chase Felger and Cash Felger; a sister, Paddy (Lou) Peveler, several nieces and nephews and a longtime friend, Barbara Manor.

He was preceded in death by five sisters, Mildred Felger, Luciel Hartman, Elva Fronk, Anola Masters and Kathleen Payton and six brothers, Delmar, Russell, Harlen, Virgil, Alfred and Donald.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will be held immediately after at the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland OH 44514.

Military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Honor Guard.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Inn at Walker Mill and especially to Taylor and Guyla.

