COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George T. Garrod, 80, died at 10:20 a.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at his home following an extended illness.

Mr. Garrod was born December 24, 1941 at East Fairfield, Ohio, a son of the late Wilbur and Madalyn Anglemyer Garrod and had lived in this area all of his life.

George was an accomplished machinist by trade. He became highly valued for his skills in CNC machining, which at the time was a technology in its infancy. George was unafraid of this new challenge and dove in headfirst. He spent many years honing his skills at NRM Corporation and later at Astro Technical from where he eventually retired.

He was a 54-year member of Allen Lodge #276 F.&A.M. in Columbiana where he served as Master in 1990. He was also a plural member of Leetonia Lodge #401 and Negley Lodge #565. In addition, George was a member of Al Koran Shrine, Cleveland, the Youngstown Shrine Club and the York Rite of Lisbon.

George enjoyed traveling, particularly on cruises to warmer climates with his longtime companion, Marie Bias. He was an avid motorcyclist first on two wheels when he was younger and then later on three wheels when, in his own words, he was not as young as he used to be.

George was extremely passionate about researching and compiling family history records for his years long family tree project. One of his favorite activities was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild; watching them in their church, sports and school activities. He was loved and adored by his family and friends and he will be greatly missed.

Mr. Garrod is survived by a son, Barry T. (Gail) Garrod of Wooster; a brother, Wilbur Garrod of Lisbon; a sister, Sharon Crabill of Columbiana; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin George Garrod; a sister, Donna Kannal; two brothers, Kenneth Garrod and David Garrod and a grandson, Tristan Garrod.

Friends may call at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 11. Columbiana Lodge will conduct Masonic Services at 1:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

Burial will follow in Cool Springs Cemetery.

