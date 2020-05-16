George Stanislaw, Jr., North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Stanislaw, Jr., age 89 of North Lima, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on June 12, 1930 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George and Helen Lucondi Stanislaw, Sr.

George was a graduate of McKeesport High School where he studied to be an artist.

After high school, George served in the United States Army as a Sergeant in the 2nd (Indian Head) Division during the Korean War.

He carved out a career as a commercial sign painter and was the owner and operator of Stanislaw Signs in McKeesport, Pennsylvania and later opened Stanislaw Graphic Signs in Florida. George also worked for Mason, Schaffer and Rhoades where he worked on the first nuclear reactor in Shippingport, Pennsylvania. George also worked on the reactor for the nuclear submarine, the U.S.S. Nautilus (SSN-571), that completed a submerged transit of the North Pole in 1958.

George was a member of the V.F.W. Post 10539 (Big Lake), Okeechobee, Florida. He was a proud Mason and a member of the Shidle Lodge #601.

He enjoyed snow skiing, playing tennis, golfing, and sailing.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Wise Stanislaw, whom he married on September 28, 1973; two sons, Keith (Jane) Stanislaw of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania and Albert (Marjorie) Stanislaw of Jeannette, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Keith Stanislaw, Jr., Nadine (Eli) Zini, Matthew Stanislaw and Jessica Stanislaw; four great-grandchildren, Christian and Caitlan Stanislaw and Ella Grace and Theodore George Zini. Also surviving are his two brothers, James Stanislaw of Port Vue, Pennsylvania and Edward Stanislaw of Richmond, Ohio.

George was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Chuck and Pete Stanislaw and by two sisters, Mary Ann Styche and Vera Mae Bondi.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding private services at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

Burial will follow at the Columbiana Cemetery where military services will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

