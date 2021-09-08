George Robert Crum, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Robert Crum, age 90, of Columbiana, formerly of East Palestine, died on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his home.

He was born on November 20, 1930, in New Springfield, son of the late George L. and Helen Rupert Crum.

George graduated from Springfield Township High School in 1948 and served in the USAF from 1951 to 1955.

He was employed by the Ohio Bell Telephone Company for 35 years and retired in 1991. George was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of East Palestine.

George is survived by his wife, Shirley A. McCown Crum, whom he married on July 11, 1954; two sons, Kenneth R. (Roxann) Crum of Dowagaic, MI and Donald R. (Elaine) Crum of Hanoverton; a brother, Otis R. (Mary Lou) Crum of Columbiana; three grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Crum of Georgetown, Kentucky, Breanne Crum of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Josh Crum of Columbiana; three great grandchildren, Kyra and Ryan of Georgetown, Kentucky and Connor of Columbiana. George is also survived by four step grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; three step great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Denis Crum, William Crum and Albert Crum.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Monty Harlan officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of East Palestine.

