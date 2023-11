NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Kupec, age74, of New Waterford, died on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at his home.

He was born on November 11, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Sophie Pugel Kupec.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.