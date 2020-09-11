George H. Zohnd, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Zohnd, age 100, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

He was born on July 23, 1920, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, son of the late Henry and Ida Bruny Zohnd.

George served in the Army Air Force during World War II from 1942 to 1945.

He had worked as a machinist with L. W. Nash Company in East Palestine.

George was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Columbiana.

George enjoyed pitching horseshoes, golfing, bowling and playing softball for Jerusalem Lutheran Church. He had the honor of raising the U.S. flag at the Columbiana home football games for over 50 years. George was also a member of the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion, Columbiana, Allen Lodge #276 F. & A.M and the Columbiana Auxillary Police. In his free time George enjoyed camping with his family and taking bus trips after retirement.

His wife, Dorothy L. Burkey Zohnd, whom he married on February 2, 1946, preceded him in death on, August 22, 2012.

George is survived by his two daughters, Sherry A. Shaffer of Columbiana and Pamela S. (Tom) King of New Waterford; a son, Jeff A. (Debbie) Zohnd of Columbiana; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by an infant son; a grandson, Aaron Zohnd; three sisters, Alma Stanonik, Imogene DeZee and Elizabeth DeZee and a brother, Harold Zohnd.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Private family services will be held, with Pastor Jeffrey Corbett officiating.

Burial will take place at Zion Cemetery, New Middletown.

Military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: