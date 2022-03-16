SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Morris, Jr., age 92, of Clyde, formerly of Salem, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Heritage Village of Clyde.

He was born on July 30, 1929, in Marysville, Ohio, son of the late George and Goldie Sethman Morris, Sr.

George was a graduate of Canfield High School and had served in the United States Air Force from 1946-1949.

He worked as a financial examiner for State of Ohio, retiring in 1970.

He was a member of the Leetonia American Legion, and the Washingtonville VFW.

George loved going to the Columbiana County Fair and visiting the goats. He enjoyed watching college football and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Mostly, George enjoyed spending time with his family and loved dancing and traveling with his beloved wife.

His wife, Geraldine A Neidig Morris, whom he married on November 23, 1951, preceded him in death on, January 15, 2017.

George is survived by a daughter, Jo Ann (William Stover) Morris of Clyde, Ohio; son, Jay B. Morris of Columbiana; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Morris and Amy (Earle) Mitchell and two great-grandchildren, Ian and Zane Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter and two sons, Terry E. Morris and Gary A. Morris.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Salem Bible Church with Pastor Douglas DeMar officiating. Military honors will be accorded at 9:45 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Columbiana County Fair, P.O. Box 356. Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com