George F. Kyser, Salem, Ohio

Salem – George F. Kyser, age 85, of Salem, died on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on June 8, 1936, in Salem, a son of the late Roland and Alice Walter Kyser.

George was a veteran of the United States Army where he was a tank and wheel mechanic obtaining the rank of Specialist 1st Class.

While in high school, George traveled out West and made many fond memories with three of his classmates and his teacher, Mr. Murphy. In his younger days, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on his car.

His mechanical abilities served him well as he carved out a career as a tool and die maker for several companies, including Paxson Machine Company in Salem, Youngstown Foundry and Machine in Youngstown, G.F. Furniture Systems in Youngstown and Hynes Industry Inc. in Austintown. George had also worked parttime at Church Budget Envelope Co. in Salem, Rance Machine Co. in Columbiana, Butech machine Co. in Salem and Fairfield Machine Co. in Columbiana.

He was extremely handy and enjoyed working on his own cars and built his own home.

He was an active member of Greenford Christian Church where he had served as a trustee, deacon and an elder for many years.

George volunteered at Big Reach Center of Hope, served on the Greenford Vol. Fire Dept for fifteen years and was a lifelong member of the Greenford Ruritans where he enjoyed turning chickens in the Ruritan tent at the Canfield Fair. He helped with Boy Scouts and coached little league baseball. He even designed and built a pitching machine so the boys could practice.

George enjoyed country music and playing his guitar. He also enjoyed sports and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Indians Fan. Mostly, George enjoyed his time with his family. He loved attending his children and grandchildren’s school activities, band concerts and sporting events. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

His wife of 59 years, Ruth Ann Fieldhouse Kyser, whom he married on July 15, 1956, preceded him in death on, January 28, 2016. George met Ruth while roller-skating. The couple honeymooned at Niagara Falls as well as celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary there. They enjoyed drive in theaters, vacationing at Pensacola Beach, Florida and spent many hours enjoying each other’s company by eating out at various restaurants.

George is survived by his daughter, Diane L. (Dale R.) Murray of Columbiana; son, Thomas G. (Marian) Kyser of Louisville, Kentucky; sister, Mary Goehring of Canfield; brother in-law, John (Judy) Fieldhouse of Columbiana and by six grandchildren, Kyle Murray, Krista (Brian) Bensinger, Anna Kyser, Anthony Kyser, Alex Kyser and Rose Kyser. Also surviving is George’s beloved dog, Abby.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Kathleen Sue Kyser and by a brother, Walter Kyser.

The family would like to thank the Dr.’s and nurses and staff at both Windsor House of Canfield and St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for the exceptional care and compassion shown to George during his stay.

For the safety of all, the family of George is requesting that both mask protocol and social distancing guidelines be followed at both the funeral home and the church.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

The family will again receive friends on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

At the Greenford Christian Church, Greenford.

Funeral services will be held for George on Friday, at the church, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Bush officiating.

George will be laid to rest next to his wife at the Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Big Reach Center of Hope, 11767 Lisbon Rd, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

