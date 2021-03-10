George E. Richardson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Richardson, age 62, of Poland, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on February 12, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Henry and Shirley Ludt Richardson.

George worked his entire life in the food concession business his family started in 1949. He was the current owner and operator of G. Richardson’s Concessions and was best known for his steak hoagies and hot sausage.

He loved cooking and making up new recipes. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, gardening and playing pool. He also enjoyed trips to the casino, writing poetry, listening to music laughing and singing to his family. Mostly, George will be remembered as a man who loved his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, George H. (Alexandra Barna) Richardson of Poland; two daughters, Jennifer (Jeremy) Lawson of Petersburg and Victoria (Jack Wine) Richardson of New Waterford; longtime companion, Connie Richardson of Poland; sister, Sherri Richardson-Eckman of Poland and two brothers, John (Joyce) Richardson of New Middletown and Jack (Debbie) Richardson of New Springfield. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Austin Lawson, Owen Wine, Noah Wine, Lexie Wine, Ellie Richardson and Serena Richardson.

Per his wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Instead, the family would ask that donations be made in his memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

