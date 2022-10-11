COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Ludwig, age 68, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home.

He was born on April 21, 1954, in Salem, a son of the late Flossie Kay Ludwig.

George was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a Vietnam veteran.

He had worked as a Truck Driver for 20 years, retiring in 1998 from Kaleel Brothers Trucking in Boardman.

George was a founding member of Lord’s Community Church in East Liverpool. He loved spending time in the outdoors, both hunting and fishing. Mostly, he enjoyed spreading the Lord’s word and sharing his own testimony. George believed that God had a purpose for him, and this was the reason the Lord brought him back from the dead, twice.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debra Kukoleck Ludwig, whom he married on June 25, 1977; children, Joseph (Sylvan) Ludwig of Columbiana, Nicole Ludwig of Kamuela, Hawaii, and Jacob (Amy) Ludwig of Tampa, Florida; his adopted son, Charles Stoner of Austintown; siblings, Linda Fletcher of East Palestine, Betty (Steve) Evanchec of Linesville, Pennsylvania, Mary Mercer of East Palestine, Jack (Janet) Ludwig of Newton Falls, Carolyn (Ted) Delgado of Ravenna, and Elma Jean Hanshaw of New Waterford; four granddaughters, Chloe (Karl) Williams of Tampa, Florida, Mya Ludwig of Tampa, Florida, Olivia Stoner of Austintown, and Iris Ludwig of Columbiana. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, James Ludwig, Carl Ludwig, and Frank Ludwig, and by two sisters, Nancy Ludwig, and Ruth Ann Stone.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jay Radman officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in George’s memory to Lord’s Community Church, 519 Jackson St, East Liverpool, OH 43920.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.