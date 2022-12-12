CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geoffrey S. Wasson, age 73, of Canfield, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home.

He was born on May 22, 1949, in Cleveland, the son of the late Donald and Mary Cox Wasson.

Geoffrey was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War and had worked as a maintenance technician for Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

He was a history buff and enjoyed working with his hands. He liked playing darts, enjoyed watching soccer and loved his Scottish Terroirs. Mostly, Geoffrey enjoyed spending time with his close friends and family, especially his grandchildren whom he completely adored.

His wife, Donna J. Higley Wasson, whom he married on November 28, 1970, preceded him in death on, December 26, 2021.

Geoffrey is survived by his children, Amy A. (Dustin) Walkama of Boardman, Geoffrey E. (Joy) Wasson of Gainesville, Florida, and Sarah J. (Jarid) Smith of Washingtonville; six granddaughters, Brianne Wasson, Sydney Handwork, Hailey Wasson, Audrey Smith, Emily Smith, and Paige Smith; great-grandson, Lincoln Campbell; sister-in-law, Marty Meeks of Hanford, California, and by his best friend “Brother”, Claude C. Hunt, III of Austintown.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Christine Wasson, and Leslie K. Wasson.

Per his wishes, no services will be held. Instead, donations may be made in his memory to Angels for Animals.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

