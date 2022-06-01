BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve G. “Momo” Coontz , age 105, formerly of Columbiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley Boardman.

Genevieve was born on March 20, 1917 in Elkins, West Virginia, daughter of the late John and Regina Roell Staud.

Momo, as she was called, had worked in the cafeteria for McKinley Elementary School in Lisbon for many years.

She was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana where she was active with the St. Jude’s Women’s Guild and Judes Dudes.

She enjoyed making ceramics and traveling.

Her husband, Wesley E. Coontz, whom she married on May 29, 1938, preceded her in death on, March 13, 1975.

Genevieve is survived by her two daughters, Mary Little of Galena and Margaret (Robert) Garwood of Canfield; her son, Michael (Patty Azar) Coontz; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her sons, Thomas Coontz and Robert Coontz and her fourteen siblings.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, Columbiana, with Father Thomas G. Ziegler officiating.

Burial will take place at Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com