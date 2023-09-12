COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene Otho Edgar, a long-time resident of Columbiana, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana, Ohio. He was blessed to have been able to live at home until the last two weeks of his life.

Gene was born to Leslie Otho Edgar and Carolyn Ellen Kempf Edgar on August 9, 1934, near Grand Ledge, Michigan.

When he was six years old, he and his family moved to Salineville, Ohio. When he was 16, they moved to Lisbon, Ohio. Through the years they lived around the Salem area and later, Columbiana.

Gene worked for many years as a tool and die maker at Sekeley Industries in Salem, Ohio until he retired in 1994.

Always mechanically inclined, he spent countless hours working on cars with his brother and friends, often helping repair vehicles for friends and family. Gene always supported and cared for his family as he was able.

Gene was a man of deep faith in God. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Columbiana for decades serving as a teacher and deacon there. In recent years, he worshipped with the Church of Christ and remained an avid student of the Bible.

Gene had a great memory and fondness for storytelling about the “old days”. He was animated in whatever he talked about and his stories brought his family many smiles and laughter.

He is survived by his brother, Luke (Paula) Edgar of Columbiana; his nieces, Anita (Jim) Webber of Columbiana, Dawn (Joe) Schrader of Albuquerque and Meredith (Daniel) Bailey of Canfield; his nephew, Paul Edgar of Columbiana and grand-nieces and nephews, Paige Harris, Ashley (T.J.) Martin, Ashlyn (Connor) Gillespie, Katie Schrader, Sam (Jordyn) Schrader, Emmett, Quincy, Harper and Leon Bailey.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Carolyn Edgar and grand-nephew, Alex Webber.

The family would like to extend warm thanks to Parkside Nursing Home and Community Hospice for their care of Gene at the end of his life.

There will be a memorial service for Gene at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana on Thursday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m. Friends and family may call from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. prior to the memorial service.

