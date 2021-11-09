Gayle L. (Garwood) Walters, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle L. Walters, age 80, of Salem, died on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Salem.

She was born on March 11, 1941, in East Fairfield, a daughter of the late Raymond and Irma Coleman Garwood.

Gayle had worked as a human resource manager for National Refractories.

Gayle was a member of East Fairfield United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed reading, boating, camping and traveling. Gayle also enjoyed shopping and attending craft shows. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Her husband, Jay Russell Walters, whom she married on February 16, 1963, preceded her in death on, August 29, 2019.

Gayle is survived by her son, Todd (Sharon) Walters of Leetonia; grandson, Quinton Walters of Leetonia; daughter-in-law, Lucia Boscolo of Chioggia, Italy; niece, Betsy Garwood-Wilhelm of Salem and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy A. Walters; sister, Frieda Pagliarulo and a brother, Carl Garwood.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Lisa Courtwright officiating.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial donations may be made to: East Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 OH-558, New Waterford, OH 44445

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.