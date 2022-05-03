NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Wells, age 80, of New Waterford, died on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center, Beaver, Pennsylvania.

He was born on August 10, 1941, in Shelbyville, Indiana, a son of the late James and Della Pendelton Wells.

Gary had worked as a truck driver for himself and later for Roadway Express, retiring in 2004.

He was a member of New Waterford Eagles and enjoyed fishing, gardening and taking long walks with his dog, “Missy”. Gary also enjoyed traveling with his wife and visiting the casinos. Mostly, Gary will be remembered as a loyal friend and loving husband.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Delores Mancl Wells, whom he married on November 9, 1979; two brothers, Jim Wells of Flat Rock, Indiana and Mark (Sherry) Wells of Rushville, Indiana and a sister, Debbie Belyeau of Shelbyville, Indiana. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Preidt and Madelyn Skilman.

Per Garry’s wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.