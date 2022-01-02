SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred H. Hoff, age 78, of Salem, died on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

He was born on September 13, 1943, in Columbia, Louisiana, son of the late Frances Roberts and his late adopted father Dale Hoff.

Fred had worked as an insurance agent and manager for Western and Southern Life Insurance and was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church. Throughout his life he was highly active at church, was a lifetime supporter of South Range athletics and served in numerous service organizations; most notably, Fred had been an active member of the Greenford Ruritans for close to 40 years.

He cherished his time with family; he never missed one of his boys sporting events and loved to spend time with his granddaughters.

Fred is survived by his wife, Carole Welch Hoff, who he married, November 21, 1964; two sons, Chris (Jennifer) Hoff of Vienna, Kyle Hoff of Fredericksburg, Virginia and two granddaughters, Mariah Hoff of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Alexandria Hoff of Vienna.

At Fred’s request, no services will be observed at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Greenford Ruritans Club, PO Box 43, Greenford, OH 44422.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.