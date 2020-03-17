Francis “Frank” Blinsky, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis “Frank” Blinsky, age 72, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

He was born on October 18, 1947 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Lula Resecker Blinsky.

Francis had worked as an auto worker for General Motors, Lordstown for 35 years, retiring in 2005.

He is a retired member of the UAW Local 1117 and was a former Columbiana Lions Club member.

Francis enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on cars. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cherryl Cook Blinsky, whom he married on April 18, 1981; a daughter, Dawn Blinsky of Austintown; two sons, John Blinsky, Sr. of Austintown and Greg Blinsky of Austintown; two brothers, Leroy (Mary) Blinsky of Poland and Ronald Blinsky of Poland; a sister, Rose Blinsky of Phoenix, Arizona and two grandsons, John Patrick Blinsky, Jr. and Hunter Wayne Blinsky.

Francis was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Blinsky and two brothers, Joseph Blinsky and Charles “Tom” Blinsky.

Francis deserves a memorable tribute, however, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family understands that attending these services may not be in your best health interest. Instead, they would ask you to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Should you be able to attend and celebrate his life, the family will receive friends on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 12:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made in Francis’s memory to the American Kidney Fund.

