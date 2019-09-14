Floyd L. Ward, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd L. Ward, 89, of Columbiana, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 5, 1930 in Lisbon, a son of the late Clifford and Thelma Lowe Ward.

Mr. Ward was a U.S Army veteran, stationed in Germany during the allied occupation of Germany after WWII and during the Korean War.

Floyd worked 42 years as an upholsterer for Franklin Furniture and Cherry Hill. During the 50’s, he also worked in his own repair shop in Salem and farmed a small farm near Lisbon.

He enjoyed all sports, he played basketball in a Lisbon league, belonged to an archery club and was a member of several golf leagues. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, camping and boating with family and friends. Floyd had a strong work ethic and worked hard all his life to provide for his family.

“He loved his hearth and he loved his home and looked on life with quiet eyes.” -Shaw

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, the former Shirley Douglas, whom he married July 21, 1951; a daughter, Kathleen (Jim) Hill of Leetonia; a son, Floyd David Douglas Ward of Columbus; two grandchildren, John (Shannon) Hill and Matthew (Amanda) Hill; a great-grandson, Ethan T. Hill and a number of nieces and nephews

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bernice Moore and a brother, Glenn E. Ward.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in honor of Floyd can be made to Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

