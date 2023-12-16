COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Everett J. Lehman, “Mr. Fix It,” 77, of Columbiana, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, December 15, 2023.

He was born on December 7, 1946, in Salem, to the late Joseph and Thelma Good Lehman.

Everett retired from South Range schools after 33 and a half years as custodian; his nickname was Mr. Fix It.

Everett is survived by his wife, Naomi Horst Lehman, whom he married on September 12, 1970; two sons, Joseph of North Carolina and Stephen (Charlsi) of East Palestine; two grandsons, Joshua and Anthony; a granddaughter, Jade Lynn; a great-granddaughter, Sadie; a sister, Sally (Virgil) Shaum of Apple Creek and two brothers, David C. (Rhoda) Lehman of Leetonia and Herman (Karen) Lehman of Columbiana.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the Zion Hill Church, Columbiana.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Zion Hill Church, Columbiana, with Pastor Scott McPeek, officiating.

Burial will take place at Zion Hill Cemetery, Columbiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

