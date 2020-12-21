Evelyn R. Hisey, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn R. Hisey, age 92, of Columbiana, died peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on December 27, 1927, in New Waterford, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clifford and Eva Bevington Smith.

Evelyn had worked as a cook at Country Corner Restaurant in Columbiana for 23 years and was an active member of the New Waterford United Methodist Church.

Her husband, Robert John Hisey, whom she married on July 10, 1948, preceded her in death on, July 12, 2011.

Cherished memories of Evelyn will live on through her daughter, Barb (David) Moore of Columbiana; two grandchildren, Rebecca Moore of Youngstown and Scott (Rachael) Moore and one great-grandchild, Bobby of Virginia. Also surviving is her sister, Sarah (Howard) Herbkersman of Columbiana and her special-niece and nephew, June (Doug) McLaughlin and Neil (Bea) Herbkersman.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

Private committal services will take place at New Waterford Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate staff at Whispering Pines Village for their years of exceptional care and friendship.

