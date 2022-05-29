COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn M. Stacey, 95, of Sebring died on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born on December 7, 1926, in Lisbon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roland and Opal McMillen Brinker.

Evelyn devoted much of her time to raising her family.

She enjoyed sewing and worked for several companies as a seamstress. She had also taught sewing at the Robert Bycroft School in Lisbon.

Evelyn was an avid sports fan and loved watching her grandchildren compete at their various sporting events.

She also cherished the time she spent with her late husband, Carl, traveling and spending time at the family fishing camp on Rice Lake in Canada.

Evelyn’s husband, Carl L. Stacey, whom she married on December 8, 1946 preceded her in death on June 9, 2009.

She is survived by three daughters, Rebecca “Becky” (Bill) Esterly of Columbiana, Teresa “Terri” (Ron) Roberts of Salem and Kay (Roger) Beech of Brighton, Michigan; son-in-law, Tony Dattilio of Leetonia; two sisters, Velma (Tom) Covert of Salem, and Betty Harding of Lisbon; eight grandchildren, Stacey Dattilio, Doug (Natalie) Dattilio, Justin Esterly, Travis Esterly, Dan Roberts, Ben (Emily) Roberts, Ashley (Marcus) Hillman, Brandon (Allison) Beech and by eight great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Jean Dattilio and seven siblings.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to The Oaks Foundation at Copeland Oaks, 715 S. Johnson Rd, Sebring, OH 44672.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.