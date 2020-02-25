Evelyn Joyce Lacey, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Joyce Lacey, 84, of East Palestine, died on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

She was born on August 27, 1935, daughter of the late James and Ruth Carroll Winters.

Evelyn was a homemaker and caretaker of her children and grandchildren, whom she loved very much.

Her husband, Glen Allen Lacey, whom she married on June 11, 1955, preceded her in death on, December 24, 2014.

She is survived by many family members, whom loved her dearly.

No services will be observed at this time.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.